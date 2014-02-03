Feb 3 Southwest Airlines Co on Monday said it plans nonstop flights from Dallas Love Field to Baltimore, Denver, New

York LaGuardia, Chicago Midway, Los Angeles and other cities after expiration

of the Wright Amendment later this year.

The carrier said nonstop flights from Dallas Love field to Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Chicago Midway would start in October, while nonstop flights to Atlanta, New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and other cities would begin in November.

The Wright Amendment is U.S. legislation which imposed flight

restrictions from Dallas Love Field.