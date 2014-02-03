BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies enters into an amendment to restated credit agreement
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
Feb 3 Southwest Airlines Co on Monday said it plans nonstop flights from Dallas Love Field to Baltimore, Denver, New
York LaGuardia, Chicago Midway, Los Angeles and other cities after expiration
of the Wright Amendment later this year.
The carrier said nonstop flights from Dallas Love field to Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Chicago Midway would start in October, while nonstop flights to Atlanta, New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and other cities would begin in November.
The Wright Amendment is U.S. legislation which imposed flight
restrictions from Dallas Love Field.
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp