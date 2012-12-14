Dec 14 Southwest Airlines Co : * During investor meeting webcast, carrier says it will increase current fees to check a third bag, that move will

be effective in first quarter. AirTran fees to also rise, company said. * Carrier will implement no-show fees tied to restricted tickets * Carrier is testing new boarding fees to boost ancillary revenue that it plans to roll out * Southwest says it has labor cost challenges that it needs to figure out how to overcome