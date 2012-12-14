BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Southwest Airlines Co : * During investor meeting webcast, carrier says it will increase current fees to check a third bag, that move will
be effective in first quarter. AirTran fees to also rise, company said. * Carrier will implement no-show fees tied to restricted tickets * Carrier is testing new boarding fees to boost ancillary revenue that it plans to roll out * Southwest says it has labor cost challenges that it needs to figure out how to overcome
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.