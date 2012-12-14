BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Southwest Airlines Co : * During investor meeting webcast, company says it estimates superstorm Sandy caused $15 million to $20 million reduction
in operating profit for fourth quarter * Holiday bookings look strong * Company plans 300 authorized headcount cuts by end of next year, will meet that
goal through attrition and not hiring rather than layoffs
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.