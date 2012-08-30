Aug 30 Southwest Airlines Co said on
Thursday that Tammy Romo will become chief financial officer on
Sept. 20, succeeding Laura Wright, who is retiring.
Romo, 50, is the carrier's senior vice president of
planning. She joined Dallas-based Southwest in 1991 as manager
of financial reporting and has held several other financial
posts at the airline.
Wright, 52, said in a statement that she wanted to spend
more time with family. She has worked at Southwest since 1988
and will stay with the company through year's end to assist in
the finance leadership transition.
Southwest shares were up 0.6 percent to $8.94 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.