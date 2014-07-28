WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Monday proposed a $12 million civil penalty
against Southwest Airlines for failing to comply with
regulations related to repairs on Boeing 737 jetliners it
operated.
"The FAA views maintenance very seriously, and it will not
hesitate to take action against companies that fail to follow
regulations," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a
statement.
Southwest Airlines has 30 days from the receipt of the FAA's
civil penalty letter to respond to the allegations.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney)