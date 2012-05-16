(Adds details of agreement with Transport Workers Union 550)
May 16 Southwest Airlines said it
reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union
(TWU) 550 for a new, five-year contract through November 2014.
The agreement will be presented to all Southwest Dispatchers
after a final review and approval from the TWU 550 board of
directors, the company said in a statement.
The current contract with the union, which represents more
than 180 dispatchers working with Southwest, was amendable in
November 2009.
Southwest Airlines said the TWU 550 membership will be given
the full details of the agreement in the coming weeks.
In early 2011, the carrier sought assistance from the
National Mediation Board (NMB) through the mediation process as
defined by the Railway Labor Act.
Dispatchers are responsible for the safety of a flight
journey. They make the decision to delay or cancel a flight, if
conditions are not favourable for flying.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)