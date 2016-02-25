HOUSTON Feb 25 Southwestern Energy Co,
said on Thursday it and Williams Companies Inc have
negotiated lower rates to gather, transport and process natural
gas it produces in West Virginia in exchange for some new
business for the pipeline operator.
Pipeline operators, once seen as more insulated from
commodity price swings by fixed-fee contracts, are now taking
price cuts from customers who have seen cash flows sapped by the
20-month crude oil downturn.
Southwestern, which has operations in the U.S. Northeast,
said the rate reductions will reduce its costs by over $35
million this year.
In exchange, Williams will get additional gathering rights
on some of Southwestern's acreage in parts of the Utica and
Marcellus shale.
Chesapeake Energy Corp, which has also won price
reductions from Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams, said on
Wednesday that is was aggressively pursuing new deals with its
pipeline operators.
Southwestern also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.1
billion, or $5.58 per share, compared with a profit of $312
million, or 89 cents per share in the same period a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Andrew Hay)