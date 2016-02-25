HOUSTON Feb 25 Southwestern Energy Co, said on Thursday it and Williams Companies Inc have negotiated lower rates to gather, transport and process natural gas it produces in West Virginia in exchange for some new business for the pipeline operator.

Pipeline operators, once seen as more insulated from commodity price swings by fixed-fee contracts, are now taking price cuts from customers who have seen cash flows sapped by the 20-month crude oil downturn.

Southwestern, which has operations in the U.S. Northeast, said the rate reductions will reduce its costs by over $35 million this year.

In exchange, Williams will get additional gathering rights on some of Southwestern's acreage in parts of the Utica and Marcellus shale.

Chesapeake Energy Corp, which has also won price reductions from Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams, said on Wednesday that is was aggressively pursuing new deals with its pipeline operators.

Southwestern also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.1 billion, or $5.58 per share, compared with a profit of $312 million, or 89 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Andrew Hay)