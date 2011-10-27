* Sees FY production 496-500 bcfe

Oct 27 Gas focused explorer and producer Southwestern Energy Inc raised its full year production outlook, citing strong output from its core Fayetteville and Marcellus shale properties in the third quarter.

The company, which posted a third quarter profit in-line with analyst estimates, increased its full-year output forecast to 496-500 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), from its prior outlook of 483-491 bcfe.

It also raised its fourth-quarter forecast to 129-133 bcfe from 126-130 bcfe.

During the third quarter, Houston-based Southwestern's Marcellus shale operations in northeastern United States, produced 7.4 bcf -- 36 times higher than last year's output. In Arkansas, Fayetteville shale output was 1.9 bcf, up 27 percent.

For the third quarter, the company's net income was $175.2 million, or 50 cents a share, on revenue of $767.3 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 50 cents a share, on revenue of $766.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.5 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)