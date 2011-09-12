MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian state-controlled
shipping giant Sovcomflot will carry out initial public offering
(IPO) no earlier that in the second quarter of next year, the
company's Board of Directors Chairman Sergei Naryshkin said on
Monday.
"In conditions of continued negative dynamics on stock
exchanges and extraordinary volatility ... a 'window' for an
efficient placement of shares will open no earlier than in the
second quarter of 2012," Naryshkin said in a statement.
In early July sources close to the placement told Reuters
that the government could raise between $750 million and $1.25
billion by floating a 25 percent stake in Sovcomflot.
(Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)