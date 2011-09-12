MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian state-controlled shipping giant Sovcomflot will carry out initial public offering (IPO) no earlier that in the second quarter of next year, the company's Board of Directors Chairman Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.

"In conditions of continued negative dynamics on stock exchanges and extraordinary volatility ... a 'window' for an efficient placement of shares will open no earlier than in the second quarter of 2012," Naryshkin said in a statement.

In early July sources close to the placement told Reuters that the government could raise between $750 million and $1.25 billion by floating a 25 percent stake in Sovcomflot. (Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)