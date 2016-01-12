NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile filed on Tuesday a preliminary prospectus for a US dollar bond sale through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.

The same banks are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign, which released official guidance earlier Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 115bp (+/5bp), tight to initial price thoughts of 120bp area.

A dollar bond from Chile would mark the first LatAm deal of the year in this currency, breaking a lull in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.

