* Low returns to push real money investors into alternative asset classes

* Reliance on commercial banks set to increase

* European sovereign issuance to drop, agency borrowing to rise

By John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - Sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) issuers may face shrinking investor numbers in the new year as real money accounts start to question the sector's risk-return value.

A combination of low yields and eroding credit ratings could leave SSA borrowers even more reliant on commercial banks as buyers of their bonds.

"Next year you start with a fresh piece of paper and your returns to date are zero. Given the current levels we have got to, it's hard to be enthusiastic about the sovereign space," said Sohail Malik, senior portfolio manager for the special situations team at asset manager ECM.

Investors complain that official sector intervention has driven yields artificially low. Italian 10-years, for example, traded at over 7% when markets opened at the start of the year. However, the ECB's Long-term Refinancing Operations and the as-yet untested Outright Monetary Transactions programme drove yields to a low of 4.4% at the start of December.

Meanwhile, fund managers who supported agency issuers have also done well. For example, a EUR4bn KfW 10-year issue priced in January has rallied over 120bp on a yield basis over the course of the year.

"Agency spreads were one of the most profitable parts of our rates portfolio this year, but with yields and spreads so compressed the returns across the sector are not so obvious next year," said a rates portfolio manager at a European reinsurance company.

His view is echoed by ECM's Malik. "Markets have been lucky this year, there is nothing really fundamentally driving this rally. It's not like peripheral economies are performing better than we expected," he said.

Frustrated by low returns, institutional investors are now on the hunt for yield elsewhere. A recent survey by Allianz Global Investors showed that of the 155 institutional respondents, nearly 70% considered corporate bonds a reliable alternative to sovereigns, while 37% were happy to substitute their holdings for emerging market debt, and 22.7% in covered bonds. Respondents held a combined total of over EUR1.9trn in assets under management.

CONSERVATIVE APPROACH

Central banks may also curb their appetite for some European sovereign names if the recent spate of credit downgrades continues into the new year.

In November, Moody's cut France and the European Financial Stability Facility's Triple A ratings. But it was its downgrade of the European Stability Mechanism, before it had even had the chance to issue, that really caught the market by surprise, as most assumed its robust capital structure made it more resilient to ratings action on its member states.

"So far it hasn't been a problem but there is the potential that some of the more conservative central banks find it difficult to get approval for certain names when they lose their Triple A status," said Kerr Finlayson, SSA syndicate at RBC capital markets.

TRICKY START

As deals become harder to market to investors in the new year, banks will be more aware they are on the line for any unsold bonds, and issuers likewise will see the importance of a successful first deal, especially with a bulky funding programme ahead.

"Issuers are more willing to pay up in the first few months to get their account open for the year. Historically, investors tend to find that if they buy in January they make some good returns," said Finlayson at RBC.

"We expect to see a couple of trickier deals in 2013 given where spreads are," another syndicate official said. "And, when those deals start to struggle, it should push the whole sector wider."

Meanwhile, with swap spreads at historic lows, the US dollar market is one area in which issuers will either have to concede on their aggressive sub-Libor funding targets or look elsewhere for arbitrage options.

MITIGATING FACTORS

But for all the headwinds, there are a number of factors that could play in SSA issuers' favour.

For most of Europe's heaviest users of the bond markets, central bank take-up in euros is already dwarfed by that of commercial banks, as they seek to comply with new liquidity rules, thereby providing a deep pool of natural demand for these bonds.

Demand will also be helped by the emergence of a very powerful, cash-rich new investor - the ESM.

In the middle of October, eurozone officials confirmed that EUR32bn had been paid into the rescue fund to be invested in double A or higher rated paper. Immediately, KfW and EIB bonds tightened at the short end.

In mid-2013 another EUR32bn will be paid in to the vehicle and could help absorb supra and agency supply which is expected to reach EUR520bn excluding non-US agencies according to RBS strategists, trumping the record EUR504bn hi t this year.

Meanwhile, a drop in sovereign issuance, which is forecast to diminish by EUR80bn to EUR759bn gross in Europe, according to Morgan Stanley research, could be another helping factor as it will leave a gap in investors' portfolios. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)