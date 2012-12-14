* Low returns to push real money investors into alternative
asset classes
* Reliance on commercial banks set to increase
* European sovereign issuance to drop, agency borrowing to
rise
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - Sovereign, supranational and agency
(SSA) issuers may face shrinking investor numbers in the new
year as real money accounts start to question the sector's
risk-return value.
A combination of low yields and eroding credit ratings could
leave SSA borrowers even more reliant on commercial banks as
buyers of their bonds.
"Next year you start with a fresh piece of paper and your
returns to date are zero. Given the current levels we have got
to, it's hard to be enthusiastic about the sovereign space,"
said Sohail Malik, senior portfolio manager for the special
situations team at asset manager ECM.
Investors complain that official sector intervention has
driven yields artificially low. Italian 10-years, for example,
traded at over 7% when markets opened at the start of the year.
However, the ECB's Long-term Refinancing Operations and the
as-yet untested Outright Monetary Transactions programme drove
yields to a low of 4.4% at the start of December.
Meanwhile, fund managers who supported agency issuers have
also done well. For example, a EUR4bn KfW 10-year issue priced
in January has rallied over 120bp on a yield basis over the
course of the year.
"Agency spreads were one of the most profitable parts of our
rates portfolio this year, but with yields and spreads so
compressed the returns across the sector are not so obvious next
year," said a rates portfolio manager at a European reinsurance
company.
His view is echoed by ECM's Malik. "Markets have been lucky
this year, there is nothing really fundamentally driving this
rally. It's not like peripheral economies are performing better
than we expected," he said.
Frustrated by low returns, institutional investors are now
on the hunt for yield elsewhere. A recent survey by Allianz
Global Investors showed that of the 155 institutional
respondents, nearly 70% considered corporate bonds a reliable
alternative to sovereigns, while 37% were happy to substitute
their holdings for emerging market debt, and 22.7% in covered
bonds. Respondents held a combined total of over EUR1.9trn in
assets under management.
CONSERVATIVE APPROACH
Central banks may also curb their appetite for some European
sovereign names if the recent spate of credit downgrades
continues into the new year.
In November, Moody's cut France and the European Financial
Stability Facility's Triple A ratings. But it was its downgrade
of the European Stability Mechanism, before it had even had the
chance to issue, that really caught the market by surprise, as
most assumed its robust capital structure made it more resilient
to ratings action on its member states.
"So far it hasn't been a problem but there is the potential
that some of the more conservative central banks find it
difficult to get approval for certain names when they lose their
Triple A status," said Kerr Finlayson, SSA syndicate at RBC
capital markets.
TRICKY START
As deals become harder to market to investors in the new
year, banks will be more aware they are on the line for any
unsold bonds, and issuers likewise will see the importance of a
successful first deal, especially with a bulky funding programme
ahead.
"Issuers are more willing to pay up in the first few months
to get their account open for the year. Historically, investors
tend to find that if they buy in January they make some good
returns," said Finlayson at RBC.
"We expect to see a couple of trickier deals in 2013 given
where spreads are," another syndicate official said. "And, when
those deals start to struggle, it should push the whole sector
wider."
Meanwhile, with swap spreads at historic lows, the US dollar
market is one area in which issuers will either have to concede
on their aggressive sub-Libor funding targets or look elsewhere
for arbitrage options.
MITIGATING FACTORS
But for all the headwinds, there are a number of factors
that could play in SSA issuers' favour.
For most of Europe's heaviest users of the bond markets,
central bank take-up in euros is already dwarfed by that of
commercial banks, as they seek to comply with new liquidity
rules, thereby providing a deep pool of natural demand for these
bonds.
Demand will also be helped by the emergence of a very
powerful, cash-rich new investor - the ESM.
In the middle of October, eurozone officials confirmed that
EUR32bn had been paid into the rescue fund to be invested in
double A or higher rated paper. Immediately, KfW and EIB bonds
tightened at the short end.
In mid-2013 another EUR32bn will be paid in to the vehicle
and could help absorb supra and agency supply which is expected
to reach EUR520bn excluding non-US agencies according to RBS
strategists, trumping the record EUR504bn hi t this year.
Meanwhile, a drop in sovereign issuance, which is forecast
to diminish by EUR80bn to EUR759bn gross in Europe, according to
Morgan Stanley research, could be another helping factor as it
will leave a gap in investors' portfolios.
(Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)