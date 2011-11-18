LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The transformation of government bonds into a credit market is raising the prospect of the collapse of the primary dealer model, removing any semblance of secondary liquidity and meaning euro zone debt managers may struggle to prop up distribution.

"The primary dealer system in Europe is wandering slowly to the elephants' graveyard of financial markets, as liquidity dries up in all but the most liquid of government bonds," said one public sector banker.

Investment banks are increasingly weighing the benefits and costs of dealerships, especially the extent and manner of their participation in increasingly volatile auctions.

Some 16 banks have more than five euro zone primary dealerships. The average number of dealers most DMOs enjoy is around 20. Germany does not have a formal primary dealer system but has 38 banks who can participate at auctions.

The current volatile market conditions have shown quite how uncomfortable a position primary dealers are in.

Spain this week sold a 10-year via auction: the first time it has opened a new line of 10-year bonds away from syndication in six years, a fact highlighted by Royal Bank of Canada fixed income strategists.

"It would have been a syndicated 10-year in July, if market conditions had been good enough," said one syndicate head.

"The July 2010 (10-year bond) was a very good deal as at that time the market had deteriorated but there was a brief window. This year markets were in similar position, spreads are roughly the same but they didn't have a wide enough window."

The EUR3.56bn auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of just 1.5, but more worryingly had a very long tail of some 11bps, several multiples of the historical norm.

"We're surprised Spain allocated so much; it makes you wonder what happened to the domestic bid. All traders are facing risk limits right now," said one head of sovereign, supranational and agencies (SSA) bond origination.

Syndication business has historically been used by DMOs to lure banks into providing liquidity in auctions and on secondary trading platforms such as MTS.

"There is a reevaluation of the primary dealer systems taking place as everything is now a credit market," another SSA head said.

Bankers argue that there is a real risk that European sovereign debt markets regress to their state prior to the euro.

Europe's sovereign debt markets have been dysfunctional for many years. Since the birth of the euro banks have accepted debt management offices' demands that they overbid at auctions and offer ample two-way liquidity to the market via electronic trading platforms such as MTS.

Flows to and from investors - especially the central bank business - would help offset these hard-to-determine costs of the business, and so banks fell over themselves to climb the league tables which DMOs used to rank their counterparties and give syndication mandates.

In the classic quid pro quo, primary dealers' performance was used as a currency to gain lucrative transactions from sovereigns, such as privatizations, secondary offerings in privatized companies, foreign bond deals with basis swaps and treasury hedges, derivatives and so on.

Somewhat ironically this year the banks have been encouraged to overbid at auctions due to the crisis. The emergence of the EU and EFSF as major issuers has resulted in an additional fee pool of around EUR100m and they award mandates on the basis of performance of banks' primary dealerships.

DEALING COSTS

The primary dealership system was first designed to promote liquidity and pricing transparency in the government bond market.

It was based on the concept that banks would underwrite sovereign debt at primary and in secondary markets to facilitate their investor clients.

It was also based on the myth that all euro zone bonds were, to all intents and purposes, the same.

But euro convergence trades have now come full circle with sovereign debt markets diverging first into core and non-core, then into three, and this week, into four tiers.

The transformation of what used to be a rates product into a credit market has massive implications for all participants.

DMOs will increasingly find it difficult to berate PDs for inadequate performance, because these securities effectively only trade on appointment, where prices on the screen are mere indications of possible fair value.

Banks' balance sheets and capital-at-risk are too large in the current volatile environment to continue overbidding at auctions.

"We worry about getting hit on MTS - that type of trading behaviour harms the market. In challenging times - not all banks are acting responsibility," said the SSA head.

If the costs of doing business do cause banks to pull back, it will come as an abrupt shock to many debt managers who will have to accept that their previous relationships were supported by dealers mostly ignoring the balance sheet and capital costs of running the business.

Until now banks found it difficult to separate primary dealership costs from the capital requirements and costs in other parts of fixed income trading. Basel 2.5 is appearing fast, however, and banks are fully focused on return on capital.

"There is no bank having a great time at the moment, profits, revenue down and banks are deleveraging," said the syndicate head.

The yield divergence could yet be mirrored by a return to the disparate national bond markets prevalent prior to the single currency, and that will worry the smaller sovereigns most as they could struggle to get the attention of international investors.

It is evident that the possibility of default is now clear to fixed income investors, as is the irrelevance of rules and regulations which can be flaunted or adapted according to what is deemed to be politically exigent.

Dealers no longer know whether sovereign CDS will pay out, or if their holdings will be written down to 50%, so why would they trade this market?

One of the first implications will be the perception of liquidity.

"Must a new government bond be EUR5bn at launch? It's gone down to EUR3bn already," said one banker.

Assuming that the current debt market malaise is corrected, there is a possibility that syndications will increase, as auctions are too risky, with smaller sizes. Either that or a pan-European treasury issuing bonds which will be jointly and severally guaranteed. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)