LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The gradual march of the Eurozone crisis towards Europe's core countries became ever more obvious last week as the decision to bailout Dexia and the threat to France and Belgium's ratings put pressure on bond spreads.

The spread between 10-year France and Germany reached plus 94bp on Friday, the highest level since the inception of the common currency, and out from 80bp yesterday.

Belgian debt is also under pressure at 220bp over Bunds at the end of the week, although it remains below the peak at plus 237bp seen in September, despite the announcement that the country will increase its funding plans by EUR4bn this year to pay for the acquisition of Dexia.

A EUR90bn 10-year guarantee for Dexia is being backed by France, Belgium and Luxemburg which will assume contingent liabilities of 36.5%, 60.5% and 3% of this amount respectively. Belgium also agreed to pay EUR4bn to buy the Belgian operations of Dexia. The combination led Moody's to place Belgium's Aa1 debt rating on review for downgrade.

The Belgian Debt Office announced that it will sell EUR39bn of medium to longer-dated financing this year, up from EUR36bn previously planned. EUR3bn of the additional funding will be issued in the remaining two OLO auctions in October and November and the remaining EUR1bn will be financed through T-Bill issuance. Including this revision, Belgium's long-term financing needs in OLOs are already 90.7% covered this year.

"As far as we can tell the financing requirement for 2012 will remain stable at around EUR37bn-EUR39bn depending on the size of the budget deficit," said Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and capital markets at the Belgian debt agency.

Analysts at CA CIB agreed: "Based on an expectation of a central government deficit of EUR11.8bn and higher redemptions compared to this year of EUR26.4bn, [Belgium's] funding needs will be in the region of EUR38bn."

"The additional funding will add slightly more than 1% to the debt/GDP ratio which stood at 96.6% last year," Leclercq said.

That relatively small increase still worried some, however. "The cost to the Belgian government of supporting Dexia is not insignificant and highlights one of Belgium's rating weaknesses, namely its large banking sector and the contingent liability this poses to the state," said Douglas Renwick, a director in Fitch's sovereign ratings team.

FUNDING STRATEGY

Historically, Belgium has sold two syndicated deals each year, although this has risen to three per year since 2008 as its overall funding needs have risen. In addition, the Kingdom also sold a five-year syndicated OLO FRN this year.

The level of domestic demand in the syndicated issues is typically between 10% and 20%, although on one occasion this year it was as high as a 30%, which has caused some to question what effect the likely absence of demand from Dexia will have on future deals.

"In terms of the overall investor composition of the OLO market, around 45% is held by domestic accounts," said Leclercq, who pointed out that since Dexia ceased to be a primary dealer in early 2010 it had accounted for a relatively small part of overall EUR275bn total volume of the OLO market. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Matthew Davies)