By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 Signatories to an international
set of guidelines on governance and transparency for sovereign
wealth funds are exploring whether to take in a wider pool of
state-backed investors including central banks.
The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), a
grouping founded with International Monetary Fund backing that
promotes the code, said it would welcome more members to the
club in a statement issued late on Thursday.
"IFSWF members spend significant time discussing best
practice in long-term investment and in sharing knowledge and
experience about maximising risk-adjusted returns across all
asset classes," said Bader Al Sa'ad, managing director of the
Kuwait Investment Authority and chair of the IFSWF.
"(The) IFSWF welcomes sovereign investors meeting our
membership requirements to join us and participate in those
discussions."
The existing voluntary code of practice - known as the
Santiago Principles - was drawn up in 2008 for sovereign wealth
funds which are standalone vehicles set up by states to invest
money often coming from accumulated oil and gas export revenues.
The principles were drafted following concern about the
rising clout of these funds on financial markets and fears that
some could make investments for political rather than purely
commercial purposes
But increased participation in capital markets by other
types of state investor not covered by the code has led to calls
for the code to be extended to a wider variety of signatories.
A report earlier this year from the Official Monetary and
Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), which researches public
financial institutions, noted that growth in central banks
foreign reserves is creating "a new source of risk".
State institutions are sitting on unprecedented pools of
money, often swollen by revenues from natural resource exports
but also reflecting years of currency intervention by monetary
authorities buying dollars to keep their own currencies
competitive.
According to OMFIF, sovereign investors manage assets worth
$29.1 trillion - equivalent to 40 percent of the global economy
- which are held by 157 central banks, 156 public pension funds
and 87 sovereign wealth funds.
In seeking to manage this money, state investors such as
central banks, are increasingly acting like sovereign wealth
funds investing in financial markets around the world, prompting
calls for more of them to sign up to the Santiago Principles.
"Asset-rich entities from the developing world should be
persuaded of the benefits of disclosure. Western counterparties
should behave accordingly. The International Forum of Sovereign
Wealth Funds' Santiago Principles on transparency can be
extended to other asset managers," OMFIF said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Toby Chopra)