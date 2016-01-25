BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports repricing of APLP Holdings term loan and revolver
Jan 25 UK-based private equity specialist Sovereign Capital said it hired Skyler ver Bruggen as an analyst.
She joins from Skillcapital, an executive search and advisory business, Sovereign capital said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: