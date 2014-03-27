(Deletes reference to $85 billion under management in para 2.
* Templeton's Smart says SWFs see EM turmoil as opportunity
* Sov funds scrutinising economic exposure to EM
* Some c.bank reserve managers keen to hedge inflation
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, March 25 Sovereign wealth funds see
emerging market turbulence as a long term buying opportunity,
but are wary of excessive exposure via some of their Western
holdings such as luxury goods makers, a top investment official
at Franklin Templeton said.
David Smart, who heads a team managing assets for sovereign
funds and supranational clients at Franklin Templeton, said the
$5 trillion sector can afford to ride out volatile swings thanks
to its long-term horizons.
"In terms of our client base, we haven't seen any evidence
of de-risking. If anything we've seen willingness to take
advantage of opportunities. They have the ability to withstand
volatility," Smart told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"They see it as a long-term acquisition opportunity."
But the funds, which manage windfall oil revenues for future
generations, are shifting their approach to emerging markets,
having treated them as a one homogenous group for many years.
They are now reframing allocation with a focus on how much
of their holdings are truly exposed to the emerging world in
underlying economic, not just geographic, terms.
One way to do so, Smart said, is to use measures such as
index provider MSCI's Economic Exposure Index.
The index provides a measure of companies' economic exposure
- sensitivity of a firm's performance to economies in which it
operates - using the geographic distribution of its revenues,
regardless of where it is based.
"A number of them are looking at (the index). There's a
great deal of awareness about it ... I'm not being negative on
emerging markets but it's merely a degree of risk factor
awareness," he said.
For example, having too many European companies which sell a
lot of products in emerging economies would push up a fund's
overall economic exposure to emerging markets.
Luxury goods, car manufacturers and pharmaceuticals are the
three sectors which derive a higher proportion of revenues in
developing countries, Smart added.
For example, luxury fashion brand Christian Dior
is listed in France but at least 40 percent of its revenues come
from emerging economies.
"Our approach is to be cognisant of the fact that you
already have, on the MSCI developed index basis, some 21-22
percent of exposure to EM in economic terms," he said.
"You can make sure you are not double allocating to EM."
MSCI Economic Exposure Index for Europe,
which measures economic exposure of European companies to
emerging markets, has fallen 3.6 percent this year, compared
with a broad European gauge which is flat.
An anti-corruption drive in China and a general economic
slowdown in other emerging markets have dented sales of luxury
goods from high-end watches to the logo-printed products sold by
the likes of Louis Vuitton or Gucci.
LIQUIDITY VS RETURNS
Smart, whose clients include central banks, said currency
reserve management was becoming more divergent, with one group
pursuing liquidity to be ready to intervene in local markets and
the other trying to achieve their return target, typically of
about 3-4 percent plus inflation.
Data earlier this month raised eyebrows as foreign central
banks' overall holdings of U.S. Treasury debt fell by $104.5
billion to $2.855 trillion in the week ended March 12.
That underscored the appetite of central banks such as
Russia and Turkey to liquidate their Treasury holdings to
supplement their decreasing foreign reserves and help support
local currencies.
And others may also be tempted to keep liquid investments
such as Treasuries as contingency.
"If you need to intervene to the tune of $10-20 billion to
stabilise your currencies, it's really Treasuries and gilts that
offer instantaneous liquidity," Smart said.
"But there's a big carry cost to having cash. A lot of my
clients ask about how to hedge inflation risks on a 5-10 year
horizon. Inflation is a nasty scenario for all developed market
government bonds."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)