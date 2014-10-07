BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
Oct 7 UK-based asset management company Sovereign Land hired Luke Winstanley as a senior analyst.
Winstanley joins the company from Savills Plc, where he worked as an associate director in the retail investment division, Sovereign said.
Winstanley will work to expand Sovereign's shopping center investment and development program, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management provides its outlook for 2017
March 17 Tiffany & Co reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Friday as strong demand for its high-end jewelry in Japan and China helped offset weak holiday sales in the Americas.