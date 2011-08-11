LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds may have fallen since the European Central Bank (ECB) started buying them but these sovereigns' long-term market access at affordable levels is still in doubt and their investor bases may have permanently shrunk.

The lack of consensus over the role of the ECB, and on increasing the size of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) have so far stymied attempts to heal the euro sovereigns.

"My view is that the ECB stepping in is more of a political statement than a solution and basically sends a message to people saying that it's dangerous to be short of these sovereigns," said Tamara Burnell, head of sovereign and financials credit analysis, M&G Investments.

Although the Securities Markets Programme (SMP) was introduced in May 2010 just after the first Greek bail-out, Ireland and Portugal still had to be rescued, in November 2010 and April 2011, respectively.

"I would be surprised if yields stayed that low and I don't think that over the longer-term the SMP will have a meaningful impact: it didn't help the smaller Eurozone countries, I don't see how it will help the bigger countries."

Since the ECB said last weekend that it would actively implement the SMP, 10-year yields in Italian and Spanish government bonds have fallen, closing at 5.08% and 5% on Wednesday, well below the previous Friday close of 6.35% and 6.034%.

This reduction replicates a similar pattern to Greece, Ireland and Portugal, according to a JP Morgan note published this week.

"Empirically each EUR1bn/week of ECB buying put 50bp-60bp of narrowing pressure on average 10-year spreads to Germany," JP Morgan analysts wrote, adding that they expected the impact on Italy and Spain to be significantly smaller given their markets' larger size.

Of greater concern is the obvious fact that ECB's purchases offered only a brief respite with Ireland and Portugal eventually following Greece into the liquidity hospital.

"If investors are to stay in the market, they will have to have confidence that yields are going to remain below 7-8% and if they remain confident, they will be willing to step in as these markets offer more carry," said Peter Schaffrik, European rates strategist at RBC CM.

INVESTORS TO EXIT?

Italy has to find at least EUR75bn in the second half of 2011, while Spain needs EUR41bn.

Bankers believe that these sovereigns could raise funds via auctions but worry that so-called real money investors - pension funds, insurance companies and fund managers - are taking the ECB's money and running for the exit.

"Our lingering concern is that if these investors exit the market for the next year or two, it will be difficult to find the marginal buyers for syndicated deals," said one head of public sector debt origination.

RBC's Schaffrik concurred with the banker's view that there is a risk of investor base erosion if the ECB does not stay in the game.

Sovereign auction sizes are usually between EUR2bn and EUR3bn but syndicated deals typically are larger at EUR5bn and therefore need direct involvement from real money investors.

These issuers face an uphill battle getting investors to reverse their stance of selling to the ECB and thinking this is, in fact, a buying opportunity.

"Investors are looking at the universe of bonds that are out there and are questioning why an index is heavily weighted towards one country, and wondering whether it's actually a sensible way of managing a portfolio," said M&G's Burnell.

In 2008 investors scaled back their bank exposure and Burnell believes a similar reassessment to Italy and Spain will occur now.

This assessment will not be helped by the fear that ECB will become the biggest co-creditor to Italy and Spain, meaning private investors will be vulnerable in a debt restructuring.

"In the past, you bought Spain or Italy because they offered a supposedly risk-free pick-up against Germany, but this is clearly not the case," said Burnell.

However, Gilles Moec, co-head of European economics research at Deutsche Bank said that so far there was limited evidence of selling by real money investors. "They don't really want to sell and are still waiting before doing so, but are uncertain about reinvesting coupons," he said.

"There might have some anecdotal selling of Italy and Spain following the ECB intervention but had the ECB buying only been met by selling, we wouldn't have seen the tightening that we have seen."

While everyone agrees that the ECB's continued intervention is the bare minimum required for confidence to return, few are certain this will occur.

"It will take a while for the markets to regain confidence and for the ECB it won't just be a case of entering and exiting the market, it will have to continue buying," said Deutsche's Moec.

"However, my hunch is that the ECB doesn't want this situation to go on for months and it will want to step away as soon as the EFSF can intervene."

According to JP Morgan, the ECB had bought almost EUR80bn cash equivalent of securities at the end of July 2011, roughly 22% of Greece, Ireland and Portugal's bond markets. For the ECB to buy the same percentage of Italian and Spanish government bonds, it would have to buy EUR224bn and EUR100bn, respectively.

ENOUGH FIREPOWER?

However, the size of this intervention could mean that even an expanded EFSF would not have enough firepower to support all the peripheral Eurozone sovereigns.

"Assuming European parliaments ratify the decision taken by euro area finance ministers in June to extend the EFSF's effective lending capacity from EUR255bn to EUR440bn, total EU-IMF liquidity support to euro area sovereigns will amount to EUR750bn, short of the cumulative funding needs in excess of EUR1trn that Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy have by mid-2014," said JP Morgan analysts.

They added that in order to be credible, the EFSF would need to be at least doubled, if not tripled.

"But, while this may seem like the next logical step in the resolution of the crisis, it is far from clear how this can be done without compromising the financial solidity of the sovereigns providing liquidity, or making significant changes to governance in the region," they said.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank believe that the ECB will have to stay involved, even post EFSF expansion.

"We still think that the current problems will prove beyond the EFSF and to ensure stability the ECB will need to keep very active in the weeks, months, quarters and even years ahead. The problem is that they think their interventions are temporary," they wrote.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)