LONDON Dec 3 Energy-exporting countries which
have stashed billions in windfalls in sovereign investment funds
may be forced to draw down on them as oil revenues shrink,
sending a chill through stock, bond and property markets
worldwide.
Oil-based sovereign wealth funds are a major force in
international finance, holding more than $5 trillion in assets,
according to David Spegel, an emerging markets expert at BNP
Paribas.
The funds' money is typically split into baskets serving
distinct functions, propping up government spending at times of
falling export revenues or managing windfalls over decades for
future generations.
Norway's government is allowed each year to take up to 4
percent of its $850 billion wealth fund, the world's largest,
though it only spent 2.8 percent in 2014, using the money to pay
for tax cuts. Nigeria's stabilisation fund accounts for around
20 percent of its total sovereign wealth pot.
With Brent crude oil prices languishing at around $70, it is
currently well below the fiscal break-even point needed by many
major energy exporters, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and
Nigeria, to balance their budgets, as the following graphic
shows: link.reuters.com/teh43w
Many funds are already making use of the stabilisation
components.
In October, Norway's government said it may lift the cap on
how much of its sovereign wealth fund it can tap to counter the
economic impact of a weak oil price. Oil has dropped more than
$20 per barrel since.
For Russia, falling oil prices merely add to pressure to tap
sovereign wealth funds. Moscow has already looked to its $82
billion National Wealth Fund as a source of emergency financing
for companies hurt by Western sanctions imposed over its
involvement in Ukraine.
Stabilisation funds typically hold more low-risk and liquid
instruments, especially bonds, that can be swapped for cash
quickly.
"The bulk of the money (in stabilisation funds) is invested
in higher-grade assets, with a lot in U.S. Treasuries and other
government bonds," Spegel said, quoting an IMF estimate that
recycled petrodollars usually keep U.S. Treasury yields about 50
basis points lower than they would be otherwise.
Sovereign funds "also invest in equity markets, to some
extent," Spegel said, highlighting Nigeria, Kazakhstan Kuwait
and Iran as examples of funds with money set aside to help
national treasuries in times of need.
A worst case scenario for oil producers, with oil prices
falling further and for a sustained period, could prompt
governments to tap the funds run for future generations.
This type of sovereign fund often holds more long-term and
illiquid assets such as real estate. Sovereign investors were
involved in some of this year's biggest property and
infrastructure transactions.
Any potential withdrawal of sovereign funds could therefore
eventually hit commercial real estate values in some of the
world's biggest cities.
In London, for example, sovereign funds such as the Qatar
Investment Authority own some of the city's most prominent
landmark commercial buildings, including the upmarket Harrods
department store.
"Sovereign Wealth Funds have retained their focus on Central
London, although the total volume is difficult to estimate as
purchases are often made through fund managers. Around 5.2
billion pounds ($8.2 billion) of overseas investment in the last
year can be classed as 'private', much of which could be
sovereign wealth," said Stephen Clifton, head of central London
at property company Knight Frank.
But the impact of stabilisation funds on markets may not be
apparent for some time, says Massimiliano Castelli, Global Head
of Strategy for global sovereign markets at UBS.
The oil price may bounce back and even if it does not, many
oil exporters, particularly in the Middle East, have been
prudent enough to withstand at least a year of low oil prices.
"The majority of countries in the Middle East have been very
wise (and) are sitting on substantial amount of reserves which
will allow them to sustain for one or two years oil prices of
$60-$70 dollars," he said.
