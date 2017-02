SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop that is now harvesting is seen at 69.5 million tonnes, down from February's estimate of 71.9 million tonnes, the grain crushing industry Abiove said on Monday.

Abiove also said soybean exports would fall to 32 million tonnes from 33 million tonnes in its previous estimate. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by Marguerita Choy)