'More mellow' on Trump; not 'crazy' on Apple -Berkshire's Munger

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 15 Charlie Munger, the billionaire vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said some of U.S. President Donald Trump's ideas may prove constructive for the country, tempering comments a year ago suggesting that his fellow Republican was not morally qualified for the White House.