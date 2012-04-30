BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's soon-to-finish 2011/12 soybean crop is expected to produce 66.2 million tonnes according to crop forecasters AgRural, half a million less than their March view of 66.7 million tonnes due to a drought.

A lack of rain this season over the South American grain crop in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, which together produce more than half the world's soy trade, has raised concerns of falling stocks of the world's most important source of protein.

The forecast would mark a 12 percent drop from last year's 75.3 million-tonne harvest, according to AgRural figures.

Yields have been falling consistently in all of Brazil's large growing states with the exception of the No.4 producer Goias that got excellent rains this year. Sharp declines were registered in the states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, the No.2 and No.3 soy growers.

The drought that began in November and lasted around three months has been particularly acute in those southern states. Top soy state Mato Grosso escaped the drought and produced a bumper crop, though not enough to compensate for losses elsewhere. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Murphy; Editing by Matt Driskill)