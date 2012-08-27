* August soybean prices in Brazil tracked new record * 98 pct physical crop already sold SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Forward and physical sales of Brazilian soybeans advanced one percentage point each last week as oilseed prices posted a record high in August in the local market, analyst Celeres said on Monday. Forward sales rose to 43 percent of expected output after holding steady at 42 percent the previous week. Much less of the new crop -- 14 percent -- had been sold at this time last year. By Aug. 24, producers had sold 98 percent of the 65-million-tonne crop that ended harvest in May. That is up a point from a week earlier and above the 84 percent sold at this time last year, Minas Gerais-based Celeres said. Drought in Brazil's soy belt left farmers vulnerable to tight supplies this year, and the local market was further pressured by record high prices in Chicago thanks to the worst drought in 50 years in the top-producing United States. The average price of soybeans in Aug. 2012 was $30.30 per 60-kg bag in Brazil, up 6.2 percent from July, Celeres said in its weekly soybean report. In Chicago, November soybeans fell from a contract high, tracking crude oil lower on revised forecasts that Tropical Storm Isaac would not become a Category 2 hurricane as feared earlier. 2012/13 SOYBEAN CROP SALES AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT STATES 24/8/2012 17/08/2012 19/08/2011 5-YR AVG MATO GROSSO 55 54 23 NA PARANA 41 40 9 NA RIO GRANDE DO SUL 22 22 0 NA GOIAS 46 46 17 NA BRAZIL 43 42 15 14 2011/12 SOYBEAN CROP SALES AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT STATES 24/08/2012 17/08/2012 19/08/2011 5-YR AVG MATO GROSSO 100 100 99 NA PARANA 98 98 82 NA RIO GRANDE DO SUL 86 85 60 NA GOIAS 99 99 90 NA BRAZIL 98 97 85 88 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Andrew Hay)