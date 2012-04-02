UPDATE 2-Glencore 2016 core profit up 18 pct on commodity rebound
* Results ahead of consensus, share prices rises (Adds details, share price)
SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazil grain analyst Celeres cut its forecast for the country's 2011/12 soybean crop to 67.9 million tonnes on Monday, from 69.8 million tonnes estimated in early March, its latest in a run of reductions after a harsh drought in southern regions. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Results ahead of consensus, share prices rises (Adds details, share price)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.