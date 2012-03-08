SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's government
again pared back its forecast for soy production on Thursday to
68.75 million tonnes from the 69.23 million tonnes it estimated
in February, after registering further losses from the drought
that has hurt yields in the southern grain belt.
In its fifth forecast of Brazil's grain crop, the government
crop supply agency Conab also lowered its outlook for soybean
exports to 31.8 million tonnes from 32.4 million tonnes shipped
last season, the first drop in exports in at least five years.
Conab raised its view again for corn output, however, to
61.7 million tonnes from 60.83 million last month, due to an
expected surge in winter corn crop planting.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Fabiola Gomes; Editing by Alden
Bentley)