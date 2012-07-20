* Soy planted area seen up 8.4 pct at 27.2 mln hectares
* Soy output seen surging 24 pct to 82.3 mln tns next crop
* Corn and cotton crops to sink as soy steals the show
* Soy price drives producers to favor crop over corn, cotton
SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop
that will begin planting in September is expected to surge 24
percent to a record 82.3 million tonnes, stealing planted area
from corn and cotton
local analyst firm Safras e Mercado said on Friday.
Safras said planted area for soy should grow by 8.4 percent
to 27.22 million hectares next season. Such expansion has not
been seen on Brazil's soy belt for almost a decade. Tougher
environmental oversight and rising land prices have slowed
expansion in frontier areas.
But the sustained high price of soybeans over the past year
or more, the weaker Brazilian real against the dollar and the
drought over the world's leading soybean producer -- the United
States have offset these restraints.
Chicago soybean futures hit a new record on Friday at
$17.7775 a bushel.
Safra' president and lead analyst, Flavor Franca Jr, said
the perspectives for strong soy prices have induced local
growers to take greater risks this year and push ahead with
expansion.
The analyst's first forecast of the next crop was based on
average yield numbers over the past five years and normal
weather conditions. Drought erased more than 10 million tonnes
of productive potential from Brazil's current soy crop, which
Safra estimates reached 66.33 million tonnes.
CORN, COTTON
While soy hogs the spotlight in local farmers' planting
intentions next season, the country will not likely repeat its
record 72.44-million-tonne corn output this year, Safra said, as
area is expected to contract.
Output is expected to fall to 68 million tonnes, with
planting falling 11 percent to 13.2 million hectares.
The area of Brazil's cotton crop will also contract by 20
percent to 1.1 million hectares, as it gives up ground to soy
and depressed local market prices for the second year running
which weigh on producers planting.
"The contraction is not bigger only because cotton growers
will follow through after heavy investments in technologies
specific to that crop. But still, they are allocating a larger
part of their fields to other crops with better promise of
returns," Safras' analyst Elcio Bento said.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing,; Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)