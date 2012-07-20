* Soy planted area seen up 8.4 pct at 27.2 mln hectares

* Soy output seen surging 24 pct to 82.3 mln tns next crop

* Corn and cotton crops to sink as soy steals the show

* Soy price drives producers to favor crop over corn, cotton

SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop that will begin planting in September is expected to surge 24 percent to a record 82.3 million tonnes, stealing planted area from corn and cotton local analyst firm Safras e Mercado said on Friday.

Safras said planted area for soy should grow by 8.4 percent to 27.22 million hectares next season. Such expansion has not been seen on Brazil's soy belt for almost a decade. Tougher environmental oversight and rising land prices have slowed expansion in frontier areas.

But the sustained high price of soybeans over the past year or more, the weaker Brazilian real against the dollar and the drought over the world's leading soybean producer -- the United States have offset these restraints.

Chicago soybean futures hit a new record on Friday at $17.7775 a bushel.

Safra' president and lead analyst, Flavor Franca Jr, said the perspectives for strong soy prices have induced local growers to take greater risks this year and push ahead with expansion.

The analyst's first forecast of the next crop was based on average yield numbers over the past five years and normal weather conditions. Drought erased more than 10 million tonnes of productive potential from Brazil's current soy crop, which Safra estimates reached 66.33 million tonnes.

CORN, COTTON

While soy hogs the spotlight in local farmers' planting intentions next season, the country will not likely repeat its record 72.44-million-tonne corn output this year, Safra said, as area is expected to contract.

Output is expected to fall to 68 million tonnes, with planting falling 11 percent to 13.2 million hectares.

The area of Brazil's cotton crop will also contract by 20 percent to 1.1 million hectares, as it gives up ground to soy and depressed local market prices for the second year running which weigh on producers planting.

"The contraction is not bigger only because cotton growers will follow through after heavy investments in technologies specific to that crop. But still, they are allocating a larger part of their fields to other crops with better promise of returns," Safras' analyst Elcio Bento said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing,; Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)