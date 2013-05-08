* U.S. soybean stocks plumb 9-year lows after 2012 drought

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, May 8 Paraguayan and Brazilian soybeans are set to be shipped to the United States, where stocks of the oilseed are unusually tight due to last year's drought in the U.S. Midwest, industry sources familiar with the trades told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. soybean reserves are forecast to shrink to their lowest in nine years by the end of the Northern Hemisphere summer, a consequence of the worst U.S. drought since the 1930s.

A record-large South American crop has meanwhile weighed on prices in the region, triggering purchases by U.S. importers. Soy - used in the United States to make biodiesel, animal feed and dishes such as tofu - is an increasingly important source of protein at a time of rocketing world food demand.

"The trades are done and the vessels have been nominated, so it's a fact," one source, based in regional grains hub Buenos Aires, said. "They are the first trades for Latin American soybeans to go to the United States this year, but there may be more because the U.S. balance sheet is very tight."

The United States is the world's top soybean producer, and usually not much of an importer. Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay are the second, third and fourth biggest soybean suppliers, respectively.

The Chicago grains market has been buzzing with rumors of South American soybean shipments headed north.

The source said one vessel is slated to leave the port of Ilheus, in northeastern Brazil, later this month and another has been nominated, or scheduled, to leave the Uruguayan port of Nueva Palmira, filled with beans from neighboring Paraguay. Each ship can carry up to 30,000 tonnes of cargo, he added.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans peaked at $14.03 a bushel on Wednesday morning, the highest so far this month. News of the shipments came later amid a modest retreat in prices and sped the decline to a session low of $13.79, traders said.

With the next U.S. harvest three to four months away, cash soybean prices at many U.S. processing plants are near their highest ever springtime levels due to tight supplies. Southern Hemisphere fall harvesting is, meanwhile, well under way.

"At least three cargos were traded yesterday for soybeans to go from Paraguay and Brazil to the United States," said another Buenos Aires-based trading source with direct knowledge of the deals. "The United States is now importing from South America."

Imports of soybeans and corn into the United States are forecast to reach record highs in the 2012/13 season ending on Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Carol Bishopric and Dale Hudson)