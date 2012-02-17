* TGG to resume loading at half capacity after collision
* Terminal moved 5.8 mln tns of grain, meal last year
* Resumption ends five-day hiatus due to accident
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Brazil's TGG said on
Friday it will resume loading soybeans, meal and corn at half
capacity, ending a five-day interruption to exports from the
main grain terminal in the country that should lead the world in
soybean exports this year.
TGG expects to resume loading grain from two of its four
grain loaders at 8 p.m. Brasilia time (2300 GMT), the company
said in a statement. Each of its loaders can move 1,500 tonnes
of dry bulk grains an hour.
Last year TGG moved 5.8 million tonnes of soybeans, meal and
corn.
Late on Monday, the dry bulk carrier MV Milagro, under the
Maltese flag, knocked into the water one of the four grain
loaders at the Guaruja Grain Terminals (TGG) complex at Santos,
Latin America's largest port.
The terminal's sole berth had stopped receiving ships five
days ago, while the wreckage of the No. 4 loader was being
removed. The adjacent No. 3 loader may have suffered damages
from the accident. Officials at the company were not available
for comment.
Brazil, expected by the USDA to displace the United States
as the world's top exporter of soybeans this year, started
harvesting a 70 million-tonne soy crop and a corn crop forecast
at 60 million tonnes several weeks ago. The flow of the grains
through the ports is picking up and normally peaks in April.
TGG grain terminal began operations in 2007 and its main
stakeholders are the local railway operator America Latina
Logistica, Brazilian soybean giant Amaggi and
multinational commodities processor Bunge Ltd.
Santos with its two main grain terminals TGG and TEG moved
8.9 million tonnes of soybeans, 3 million tonnes of meal and 4.6
million tonnes of corn last year. TEG was unaffected by the
accident.
Santos is one of the main corridors through which Brazil's
grain exports of soybeans and corn flow. It is also a main
artery for the export of sugar and coffee but through other
parts of the port that were unaffected by the accident at TGG.
The port accounts for about 30 percent of Brazil's exports
of soy and corn. Brazil should export about 33 million tonnes of
soybeans this year, according to the grain crushing industry,
and 10 million tonnes of corn exports has been typical over the
past few years, making it the third biggest exporter of corn.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)