UPDATE 2-BHP Billiton boosts payout on commodities surge
* Warns iron ore price could face pressure (Adds ceo, analysts' comments, details)
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's new 2012/13 soybean crop that begins planting in September is seen producing a record 78.1 million tonnes, up 17.8 percent from last year's drought-parched harvest, local analyst Celeres said in its first forecast of the season.
Celeres said area would grow by more than 8 percent to 27.14 million hectares from last season. If confirmed, that would be one of the biggest annual jumps in planted area in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Warns iron ore price could face pressure (Adds ceo, analysts' comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 21 Miner Anglo American aims to reinstate dividends at the end of this year after cutting net debt and improving earnings, and says further asset sales will only take place to sharpen its focus and not because it needs the money.
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.