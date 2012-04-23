SEOUL, April 23 South Korea has bought a total
of 35,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans
for arrival between July and September via tenders on April 20,
state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its
website (www.at.or.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T)
25,000 Daewoo International Corp $764.80
5,000 BSK Corp $719.90
5,000 BSK Corp $726.50
*Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to
identify its grain supplier.
