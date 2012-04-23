SEOUL, April 23 South Korea has bought a total of 35,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans for arrival between July and September via tenders on April 20, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) 25,000 Daewoo International Corp $764.80

5,000 BSK Corp $719.90 5,000 BSK Corp $726.50

*Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to identify its grain supplier. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)