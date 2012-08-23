SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's CJ CheilJedang Corp and Sajo Haepyo Corp together bought a total of 110,000 tonnes of the U.S. origin soybean from CJ International Asia Ptd Ltd via a tender on Aug. 21, traders said.

The companies bought two cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each for arrival between Dec. 1-20, 2012 and Jan. 1-20, 2013, they said while price information was not available. The products will arrive at the port of Incheon, they added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sunil Nair)