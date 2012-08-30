SEOUL, Aug 30 South Korea has purchased a total of 22,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybean for arrival by Nov. 15 via tenders on Thursday, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE ORIGIN 10,000 Chinatex Corp $854 China 12,000 Daewoo International Corp $862.89 China *Note: Products should arrive to the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sunil Nair)