BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces brokered private placement
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
SEOUL, Sept 21 Korea Feed Association (KFA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland Co for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 via a tender this week, traders said.
KFA bought the U.S. origin soybean meal at $645 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and Ulsan, they added.
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis
* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen(tm)