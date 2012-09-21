SEOUL, Sept 21 Korea Feed Association (KFA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland Co for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 via a tender this week, traders said.

KFA bought the U.S. origin soybean meal at $645 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and Ulsan, they added.