By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop is expected to reach a record 82 million tonnes, a local crop analyst said on Thursday, pulling Brazil within striking distance to dethrone the United States as the largest producer of the crop for the first time ever.

The U.S. grain belt is forecast to harvest just above 83 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Local crop analyst AgRural said its output estimate is based on historical yields and a forecast of planted area, which is expected to reach a record 27.9 million hectares this coming crop, up from 25 million hectares planted last year.

If weather is optimal next season and yields are above average, output from Brazil could surpass U.S. production of the widely used crop, which is a key ingredient for animal feeds to salad dressings.

Forecasters expect a moderate El Nino weather phenomenon in the coming months to increase the chances for above average rainfall over Brazil's grain belt.

Brazil is coming off drier La Nina conditions, which accompanied a drought that slashed soybean output to 66.4 million tonnes this season, after a record 75 million tonne harvest the year before.

AgRural said area would not expand significantly beyond its current estimate, even if prices for soybeans were to rise higher than present record levels.

Farmers have bought record amounts of fertilizer, seed and agrochemicals in preparation for the coming crop. The worst drought in over 50 years that has scorched the U.S. grain belt has propelled soybean prices to daily record highs. Futures settled at $17.70-1/4 a bushel in Chicago on Thursday.

Farmers in Brazil are putting the final touches on their preparations for the coming planting season that legally starts in the No. 1 soybean producing state of Mato Grosso on Sept. 15. Local law requires fields lie fallow for 90 days each year to reduce the proliferation of Asian rust fungus, which can devastate soybean crops if left unchecked.

The grain belt is able to sow corn, which is not legally under the same planting restrictions, but farmers are still waiting for spring rains to return. Center-south Brazil is in the tail end of its dry season.

"Soy will expand over corn and cotton area in Bahia and Mato Grosso and wherever soy can be planted," the lead analyst at AgRural, Fernando Muraro, said. "It is a fantastic moment for Brazilian agriculture, the best moment of Brazilian agriculture." (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Bernard Orr)