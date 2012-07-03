* Global soybean trade now dominated by GMO varieties
* GMO approval seen taking twice as long in EU
By Nigel Hunt
STOKE POGES, England, July 3 Slow European Union
approval of genetically modified soybeans is likely to pose a
growing threat to trade as the pace of development accelerates,
American Soybean Association President Steve Wellman said on
Tuesday.
"The potential for market disruption is going to increase,"
he said, adding that it took around four years to get EU
approval compared with about two years in countries such as the
United States and Brazil.
Wellman told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of the
International Oilseed Producers Dialogue (IOPD) that U.S.
growers had generally avoided planting GMO soybeans that had not
yet received European Union approval.
If they grow GM strains that do not have EU approval,
growers risk that small amounts are found in shipments of
approved soybeans, which the EU could then reject. The European
Union is the second-largest importer of soybeans after China.
One exception to holding off on growing is soybeans that
have been modified to have a high oleic content, a trait for
which seed companies have been seeking EU approval for about
five years. These soybeans are now in a second U.S. growing
season.
High-oleic oils enable food companies to produce products
with a longer shelf life without using trans fats, which have
been linked to coronary heart disease.
"We are possibly not going to be able to maintain that
(waiting for EU approval before growing elsewhere)," Wellman
said.
He said it was possible that some private companies might
not even seek EU approval for certain traits in the future,
adding this raised the possibility of disruptions to exports to
the region.
FOOD IMPORTS
The EU last year agreed to allow traces of unapproved GMO
material in animal feed imports but only if the crops in
question had been approved in a non-EU producing country and an
EU authorisation request had been lodged for at least three
months.
A similar system for GMOs in food imports is due to be
proposed shortly by the bloc's executive.
Environmental campaigners and consumer groups have accused
the EU of caving in to GM industry lobbying by reversing its
"zero-tolerance" policy on unauthorised GM crops.
Some environmentalists say the effect of consuming GM crops
is unknown and that these varieties have not completed the EU's
safety assessment process.
Wellman noted that in the United States around 96 percent of
soybeans were genetically modified, in Argentina about 99
percent, in Brazil 90 percent and 100 percent in Paraguay and
Uruguay.
Those countries account for about 95 percent of global
soybean exports, according to International Grains Council
forecasts for 2012/13.
Andrew Watts, combinable crops chairman for Britain's
National Farmers Union, said he did not anticipate a significant
speeding up in the EU's approval process in the near future.
"Things aren't difficult enough yet for there to be the
political will to get a resolution," he told Reuters.
IOPD members include the ASA, the Australian Oilseeds
Federation, the Brazilian Soybean Growers Association, the
European farmers and European cooperative organizations
(Copa-Cogeca) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.
(editing by Jane Baird)