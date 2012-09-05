(Adds bids)

HAMBURG, Sept 5 Egypt's state-owned Food Industries Holding Co (FIHC) has purchased 48,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in a tender for 30,000 tonnes, but rejected offers and made no purchase of 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, European traders said on Wednesday.

Louis Dreyfus sold 30,000 tonnes of sun oil at $1,278.00 a tonne c&f and Toepfer sold 18,000 tonnes of sun oil at $1,278.00, traders said.

The tender had sought soyoil for arrival between Oct. 1 and 31 and the sun oil between Oct. 1 and 20.

Traders said the offers in the tender were, in dollars per tonne, unless otherwise stated:

* Glencore 10,000 sunflower oil at $1295.00 and/or 10,000 sunflower oil at $1305.00 and 25,000 soybean oil at $1322.00

* Nidera 15,000 sunflower oil at $1284.34 and 30,000 sunflower oil at $1280.00

* Toepfer 15,000 sunflower oil at $1284.00 or 18,000 sunflower oil at $1279.00