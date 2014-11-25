Nov 25 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is seeking up to 110,000 tonnes of soybean meal for April arrival via tenders, traders said on Tuesday. The tenders will close at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday, they added. Details are as follows: Tonnes ARRIVAL/PORT 40,000-55,000 April 20, 2015/Pyeongtaek, Kunsan 40,000-55,000 April 30, 2015/Pyeongtaek, Kunsan (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)