US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lifted by consumer data; banks, energy lead
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
S&P 500 AND DOW FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.5 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.6 PCT
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)