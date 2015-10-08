US STOCKS-Futures dip on last day of strong quarter
March 31 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Friday as investors prepared to lock in gains, with Wall Street set for its best first quarter in four years.
S&P 500 CLOSES ABOVE ITS 50-DAY MOVING AVERAGE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE AUG 18
March 31 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Friday as investors prepared to lock in gains, with Wall Street set for its best first quarter in four years.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)