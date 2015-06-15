GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
S&P 500 CUTS EARLIER DECLINE BY MORE THAN HALF; UTILITIES, ENERGY TURN SLIGHTLY HIGHER
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of first-quarter earnings season and remained cautious over President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promises such as tax reform.
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)