US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES END SESSION AT HIGH OF THE DAY, UP 1.8 PCT
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
