GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.2 PCT AS TRUMP ADDRESS ENDS
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Thursday it received U.S. approval for its emergency epinephrine syringes to treat severe allergic reactions that it intends to be a lower cost rival to Mylan NV's widely used EpiPen, sending its shares up more than 50 percent.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.