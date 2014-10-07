US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
S&P 500 ENDS AT THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE AUG. 12
