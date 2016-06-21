DOW JONES FUTURES, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 0.3 PCT; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.4 PCT
DOW JONES FUTURES, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 0.3 PCT; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.4 PCT
S&P 500 HITS SESSION HIGH; ENERGY SECTOR SHARES LEAD
DOW JONES FUTURES, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 0.3 PCT; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.4 PCT
By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Feb 2 The Turkish lira and the Mexican peso surged to multi-week highs on Thursday, leading emerging markets which took heart from a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes. The greenback slipped to an 11-week low against a basket of currencies after the Fed held interest rates on Wednesday in its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office. While painting a fairly upbeat picture of the econo
By Geo Tharappel Feb 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed flat to higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hints on when it would next raise rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.3 percent after hitting its highest since mid-October earlier in the day. "It was already priced in... Everybody was expecting that there would be no rate hikes," said Mikey Macana