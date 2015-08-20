SE Asia Stocks-Most edge down in subdued trade; Indonesia hits record high

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down in sluggish trade on Friday, in line with broader Asia, but Indonesia eked out some early gains to hit a record high for the second time this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated 0.5 percent, as investors balanced positions on the last day of the quarter, but was on track for a near 13 percent gain year to date. "At this point, the end of the quarter