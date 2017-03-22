INSTANT VIEW 6-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln
June 16 Amazon.com Inc is buying Whole Foods Market Inc for about $13.7 billion at a price of $42 a share, the companies said on Friday.
S&P 500, NASDAQ BOTH HIT SESSION HIGHS, S&P LAST UP 0.2 PCT, NASDAQ LAST UP 0.4 PCT
June 16 Amazon.com Inc is buying Whole Foods Market Inc for about $13.7 billion at a price of $42 a share, the companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider FTSE Russell completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc is buying Whole Foods Market Inc for about $13.7 billion at a price of $42 a share, the companies said on Friday.