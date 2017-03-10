BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock