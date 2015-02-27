US STOCKS-Solid ADP data drives Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* All 30 Dow stocks up, index on pace for best day since Mar. 1
S&P 500 REGISTERS BEST MONTHLY GAIN SINCE OCT. 2011; NASDAQ BEST MONTH SINCE JAN. 2012
* Indexes up: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to open)
April 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.