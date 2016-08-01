GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances
* S&P 500 stocks slip; U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth disappoints
S&P 500 TICKS ABOVE 2,177.09 LEVEL, HITS RECORD INTRADAY HIGH
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.