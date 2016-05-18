GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up after Fed, boosted by strong data
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
S&P 500 TURNS POSITIVE
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 1 The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)